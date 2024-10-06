Left Menu

India's Manufacturing Boom: Key Strategies and Opportunities

Stable policies and improvements in ease of doing business in Indian states are crucial for manufacturing sector growth. Renewable energy and electronics have significant potential. Government initiatives like production-linked incentives and quality control support domestic growth. Experts highlight India's opportunity as an alternative manufacturing destination driven by skilled manpower and investment interest.

Updated: 06-10-2024 14:19 IST
Experts believe that stable policies and enhanced ease of doing business at the state level can significantly boost the growth of India's manufacturing sector.

The renewable energy and electronics sectors, particularly solar energy, are poised to further promote domestic manufacturing and job creation.

Government initiatives, including the production-linked incentive scheme for 14 sectors and quality control measures, aim to support domestic players and attract investments, suggesting India as an appealing alternative manufacturing destination.

