India's Q2 Economic Prospects Shine Amid Export & Employment Optimism
India's economy is looking up for Q2 of FY 2025 with increased export orders and improved employment prospects. A survey by CII highlights a positive outlook, despite geo-political concerns. Nearly 50% of industries anticipate hiring growth, driven by rural demand, monsoon progress, and private investments.
As the financial year 2025 enters its second quarter, India's economic landscape appears optimistic, with increased export orders and improved employment sentiment, according to a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) survey. The industry is hopeful for a boost in export orders due to a slightly improved external environment.
Approximately 31% of surveyed respondents are optimistic about bolstered export orders, while a significant number expect import levels to remain steady. Meanwhile, 21% foresee an increase in import demand. The CII survey further underscores the positive employment outlook, with nearly half of respondents expecting better hiring prospects during this quarter.
The report attributes these trends to improved consumer consumption driven by rural demand, effective monsoon patterns, ongoing reforms, and an uptrend in private investments. Despite these positive sentiments, businesses acknowledge challenges like geopolitical tensions, rising global commodity prices, and dipping external demand as areas of concern.
