India's Q2 Economic Prospects Shine Amid Export & Employment Optimism

As the financial year 2025 enters its second quarter, India's economic landscape appears optimistic, with increased export orders and improved employment sentiment, according to a Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) survey. The industry is hopeful for a boost in export orders due to a slightly improved external environment.

Approximately 31% of surveyed respondents are optimistic about bolstered export orders, while a significant number expect import levels to remain steady. Meanwhile, 21% foresee an increase in import demand. The CII survey further underscores the positive employment outlook, with nearly half of respondents expecting better hiring prospects during this quarter.

The report attributes these trends to improved consumer consumption driven by rural demand, effective monsoon patterns, ongoing reforms, and an uptrend in private investments. Despite these positive sentiments, businesses acknowledge challenges like geopolitical tensions, rising global commodity prices, and dipping external demand as areas of concern.

