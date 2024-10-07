RBI's Upcoming Policy Meeting: Balancing Inflation and Growth

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is gearing up for a critical three-day monetary policy meeting starting Monday, spanning from October 7 to 9. With the repo rate held stable at 6.50% for nine consecutive sessions, the outcomes are eagerly anticipated as the central bank navigates the delicate balance between inflation management and economic growth stimulation.

Chaired by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) faces the daunting task of evaluating significant factors, including fluctuating inflation rates, global economic uncertainties, and the country's growth trajectory. Although the All India Consumer Price inflation in August was reported at 3.65%, comfortably within the RBI's target range, food inflation remains a concern at 5.65%, exceeding the medium-term target of 4%.

Despite these inflation challenges, the RBI has maintained a neutral stance on the repo rate to foster economic recovery following the pandemic. Nevertheless, external pressures, particularly escalating global crude prices due to West Asian tensions, could persuade the RBI to reassess its position. Recent changes in the MPC, with three new government-appointed members, add another layer of complexity as observers speculate on the potential outcomes and future rate adjustments.

(With inputs from agencies.)