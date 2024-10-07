Devotional Journey Turns Tragic: Ambaji Pilgrims' Bus Accident

Tragedy struck early Monday in Gujarat's Banaskantha district as a bus carrying pilgrims met with a catastrophic accident. The bus overturned, leading to four fatalities and leaving nearly 30 injured.

The accident occurred as the bus was making its way back from the Ambaji temple to Kathlal in Kheda district, with approximately 50 travellers onboard. Panic ensued when the driver lost control over the steep Trishulia ghat in Danta taluka.

Superintendent of Police Akshay Raj confirmed the toll, noting that while nine passengers sustained severe injuries, 25 others suffered minor ones. All injured individuals were rushed to a government hospital for urgent care.

(With inputs from agencies.)