Devotional Journey Turns Tragic: Ambaji Pilgrims' Bus Accident
In Gujarat's Banaskantha district, a bus carrying pilgrims from Ambaji overturned, killing four and injuring nearly 30. The bus was descending from Trishulia ghat when the driver lost control. The injured were taken to a government hospital for treatment, with 25 suffering minor injuries.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck early Monday in Gujarat's Banaskantha district as a bus carrying pilgrims met with a catastrophic accident. The bus overturned, leading to four fatalities and leaving nearly 30 injured.
The accident occurred as the bus was making its way back from the Ambaji temple to Kathlal in Kheda district, with approximately 50 travellers onboard. Panic ensued when the driver lost control over the steep Trishulia ghat in Danta taluka.
Superintendent of Police Akshay Raj confirmed the toll, noting that while nine passengers sustained severe injuries, 25 others suffered minor ones. All injured individuals were rushed to a government hospital for urgent care.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia Urges Pakistan to Curb Influx of Beggars Posing as Pilgrims
Saudi Arabia Calls for Action Against Pakistani Beggars Posing as Pilgrims
NIA Raids in Jammu & Kashmir: Fresh Leads in Reasi Pilgrims Terror Attack Case
Heroic Overnight Rescue Saves 27 Pilgrims from Flood in Gujarat
Rescue Operation for Stranded Pilgrims in Gujarat