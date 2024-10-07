Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid Resilient U.S. Jobs Data and Geopolitical Tensions

The U.S. dollar slightly decreased after benefiting from a strong jobs report and ongoing Middle East conflicts, which initially boosted it. Analysts suggest limited dollar short position opportunities. The dollar index is down 0.05% at 102.48. Markets adjust Fed rate cut expectations due to resilient economic indicators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2024 13:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2024 13:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar experienced a slight decline on Monday following previous gains driven by robust U.S. employment statistics and escalating tensions in the Middle East. The dollar's enhancement was propelled by a report indicating a significant jobs increase, decreased unemployment, and rising wages in September, reflecting a resilient economy.

Market participants have adjusted expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts, with analysts noting the dollar's summer inhibiting factors have reversed. Francesco Pesole, an ING forex strategist, remarked on the absence of drivers for re-establishing significant U.S. dollar short positions.

The dollar index slightly declined by 0.05% to 102.48, while the yen hit its weakest level since August before stabilizing. Meanwhile, bond yields rose as markets anticipate modest Fed rate cuts in response to the employment data and geopolitical tensions persist, impacting investor sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

