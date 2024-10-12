Left Menu

FAA Greenlights SpaceX Falcon 9 Return to Flight After Investigation

The FAA approved SpaceX's Falcon 9's return to flight following a successful investigation into a secondary stage malfunction. The vehicle was grounded after a September NASA mission. Investigations into previous Starlink mission mishaps have also been concluded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-10-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 02:53 IST
FAA Greenlights SpaceX Falcon 9 Return to Flight After Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Friday that SpaceX's Falcon 9 has received approval to return to flight status. This decision follows a thorough investigation led by SpaceX, which the FAA reviewed and accepted. The investigation addressed the malfunction that occurred on September 28.

Earlier, on September 30, the FAA required SpaceX to conduct an investigation after the Falcon 9's second stage malfunctioned during a NASA astronaut mission. This malfunction resulted in the booster landing outside of the designated safety zone in the Pacific Ocean, marking the third grounding of the vehicle in as many months.

In addition to this, the FAA also announced the closure of SpaceX-led investigations into Falcon 9 incidents that occurred during Starlink missions in July and August.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Conflicts

Kamala Harris Calls for Middle East De-escalation Amid Ongoing Israeli Confl...

 Global
2
Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

Obama Rallies for Kamala Harris: 'Yes, She Can!' in Pennsylvania

 United States
3
Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

Bridging Borders: China and Japan Seek Diplomatic Calm

 Global
4
Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

Violence and Leadership: Chilpancingo's Struggle in the Midst of Chaos

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024