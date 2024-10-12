New Horizons in Rewa: Inauguration of Madhya Pradesh's Latest Airport
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to virtually inaugurate Rewa's new airport on October 21. Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has overseen preparations, and several key ministers will attend the event. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation recently approved the airport, marking it as Madhya Pradesh's sixth.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to virtually inaugurate a new airport in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, on October 21, according to an official statement released on Saturday.
Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla reviewed the preparations during a meeting on Friday, ensuring all arrangements are in place for the significant event.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation granted an operating licence to the Rewa airport last month, making it the sixth operational airport in the state of Madhya Pradesh.
