HAL Soars to Maharatna Status Boosting Its Autonomy and Future Prospects

The central government has announced the elevation of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as the 14th Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), according to the Department of Public Enterprises. The Maharatna classification significantly enhances HAL's operational autonomy and financial independence, allowing new expansive growth opportunities.

The Finance Minister approved the upgradation, following recommendations by the Inter-Ministerial Committee led by the Finance Secretary and an Apex Committee under the Cabinet Secretary. HAL joins the ranks of entities like NTPC, ONGC, and SAIL, already classified as Maharatnas. This status allows HAL to invest up to 15% of its net worth in projects and Rs 5,000 crore in overseas ventures without needing government approval.

HAL, a Department of Defence Production CPSE, achieved an annual turnover of Rs. 28162 crore and a net profit of Rs. 7595 crore for FY 2023-24. Recently, the Ministry of Defence signed a deal with HAL to produce 240 AL-31FP engines for Su-30MKI aircraft, bolstering the Indian Air Force's fleet. The Maharatna title gives HAL enhanced capability to become a global player through strategic investments and mergers.

