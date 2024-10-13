Swift Action Averts Tragedy on Gita Jayanti Express

On a quiet Sunday morning in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district, a potentially disastrous incident was swiftly averted on the Gita Jayanti Express train. A coach caught fire around 7.30 am near Ishanagar police station, delaying the train by an hour. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

The train was momentarily halted at Ishanagar station, and as it continued its journey, vigilant railway staff noticed smoke emanating from the D5 coach. The Gita Jayanti Express, which operates between Kurushetra and Khajuraho, was promptly stopped by the staff to address the situation.

Using fire extinguishers, the railway personnel managed to quickly control the blaze, which is suspected to have been caused by overheating rubber in the lower part of the coach. Thankfully, the coach suffered no damage, ensuring the safety of all onboard.

