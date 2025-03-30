Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Imposes Strict Ban on Non-Veg Foods for Navratri

In Madhya Pradesh's Maihar town, authorities have banned non-vegetarian foods during the nine-day Navratri festival. The ban aligns with the town's significance as a religious hub hosting the Maa Sharda Mandir. Restrictions also affect meat shops in key cities on specific festival days, emphasizing the region's cultural priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:50 IST
The authorities in BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh's Maihar town have imposed a ban on all non-vegetarian foods during the nine-day Navratri festival, which starts on Sunday.

Maihar, home to the revered Maa Sharda Mandir, sees tens of thousands of devotees visiting during the annual Chaitra Navratri Fair, prompting the enforcement of this ban as a nod to cultural sensitivities.

Besides this, meat shops in Bhopal and Indore face closure on festivals like Chaiti Chand, Ram Navami, Mahavir Jayanti, and Buddha Purnima. Municipal authorities warn of license cancellations for violators, while the government also announces permanent closures of liquor stores in 17 holy towns, including Maihar, from April 1 onwards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

