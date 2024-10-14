Left Menu

Tragic Plane Crash Strikes Savannah Neighborhood

A small plane crash in a Savannah, Georgia neighborhood on Sunday night resulted in one fatality. The pilot died, but the passenger sustained only minor injuries. The crash occurred on East 66th Street, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the incident.

A fatal plane crash shook a Savannah, Georgia neighborhood on Sunday night, claiming the life of the pilot and injuring a passenger. No injuries were reported on the ground.

Authorities responded to the crash on East 66th Street, located just south of Savannah's historic district. The Savannah Police Department confirmed the pilot's death via social media, stating that the passenger emerged with minor injuries.

Local firefighters arrived at the scene shortly before 10 pm to find the wreckage. The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation to determine the crash's cause.

