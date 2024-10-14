Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Lives of College Students

Five individuals, including four college students, were killed in a tragic accident when their car was crushed between two trucks on the Ruma-Bhaunti flyover. The incident involved students from a private college commuting to their campus. The truck drivers fled the scene, leaving their vehicles behind.

Updated: 14-10-2024 12:55 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 12:34 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic road accident on Monday, four students from a private college were among five individuals killed when their vehicle was crushed between two speeding trucks on the Ruma-Bhaunti flyover, police reported.

The incident occurred as the students were en route to the Pranveer Singh Institute of Technology. Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), Rajesh Kumar Singh, noted that the victims' bodies were retrieved from the severely damaged vehicle.

The victims have been identified as Ayushi Patel, Garima Tripathi, Satish Kumar, and Prateek Singh, all pursuing degrees in computer science and engineering. The truck drivers have absconded, abandoning the trucks, which have now been seized by the authorities. Bodies have been sent for postmortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

