Left Menu

Femina Miss India 2024: Empowering Icons for Six Decades

Celebrating its 60th anniversary, Femina Miss India 2024, co-powered by Tops and Rajnigandha Pearls, continues to empower talented women across the nation, culminating in a grand finale in Mumbai. The iconic pageant is renowned for creating influential figures in the glamour and entertainment industries, inspiring a new generation of leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharastra) | Updated: 14-10-2024 14:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2024 14:19 IST
Femina Miss India 2024: Empowering Icons for Six Decades
Karan Oberoi & Sudhanshu Pandey (Band of Boys). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Femina Miss India pageant, a pioneer in the Indian beauty and fashion industry, marked its 60th anniversary with a grand celebration in Mumbai. The event, co-powered by Tops and Rajnigandha Pearls, upheld its legacy of empowering young women and creating icons who represent India globally.

The 2024 edition, a nationwide initiative, scouted exceptional talent from across the country. The selection process involved on-ground auditions leading to 30 state winners who underwent intensive grooming by industry experts. These finalists are set to vie for the coveted title in the Grand Finale scheduled for October 16, 2024.

The glamorous Awards Night, held on October 11, showcased fashion and entertainment elites. Notable was the presentation of 'Disco Rendezvous,' a collection by designer Bhawna Rao, complemented by Narayan Jewels. The event concluded with captivating performances and the announcement of sub-contest winners, building anticipation for the Grand Finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Transport Gap: Lowering Costs to Boost Growth in Developing Nations

Guinea’s Growth: Turning Natural Resources into Sustainable Development

Building Bridges Between Green Trade and Development: Solomon Islands' Sustainable Growth Pathway

Air Pollution: A Silent Killer Impacting Millions Globally – Urgent Action Needed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024