Femina Miss India 2024: Empowering Icons for Six Decades

The Femina Miss India pageant, a pioneer in the Indian beauty and fashion industry, marked its 60th anniversary with a grand celebration in Mumbai. The event, co-powered by Tops and Rajnigandha Pearls, upheld its legacy of empowering young women and creating icons who represent India globally.

The 2024 edition, a nationwide initiative, scouted exceptional talent from across the country. The selection process involved on-ground auditions leading to 30 state winners who underwent intensive grooming by industry experts. These finalists are set to vie for the coveted title in the Grand Finale scheduled for October 16, 2024.

The glamorous Awards Night, held on October 11, showcased fashion and entertainment elites. Notable was the presentation of 'Disco Rendezvous,' a collection by designer Bhawna Rao, complemented by Narayan Jewels. The event concluded with captivating performances and the announcement of sub-contest winners, building anticipation for the Grand Finale.

(With inputs from agencies.)