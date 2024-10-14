Pune's Metro Expansion: Green Light for New Routes
The Maharashtra government has approved two new metro rail routes in Pune, enhancing the city's transport infrastructure. The Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadapsar-Kharadi and Nalstop-Dahanukar Colony-Warje-Manikbaug routes span 31.63 km, cost Rs 9,897 crore, and include 28 stations, promising significant urban development.
The Maharashtra government has greenlit the construction of two new metro rail routes in Pune, the state's second biggest city. The cabinet meeting held on Monday resulted in the decision to approve the Khadakwasla-Swargate-Hadapsar-Kharadi and Nalstop-Dahanukar Colony-Warje-Manikbaug routes, bolstering the city's metro infrastructure.
These new lines cover a combined distance of 31.63 kilometers and will involve the construction of 28 stations. The undertaking, managed by Maha Metro, is projected to cost Rs 9,897 crore, an official announced, marking a substantial investment in Pune's transportation network.
Urban development stakeholders, including Union minister and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol, expressed optimism about the project's impact. Mohol committed to pursuing further permissions from the Centre, while Baramati NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule acknowledged the approval as a response to her earlier 2018 demand for improved metro connectivity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
