Gujarat's Mineral Revolution: A Leap Forward on Entrepreneurship Day

The Gujarat government marked 'Entrepreneurship Day' with the auction of 25 major and 2,280 minor mineral blocks. Eligible lease-holders received Letters of Intent (LoI) in a move aimed at bolstering the state's industrial landscape.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the significant role entrepreneurs play in Gujarat's growth, as he distributed LoIs to various lease-holders. The auctions, held under the 'Vikas Saptah' initiative, underscore Gujarat's commitment to fostering a vibrant business climate.

To streamline lease allocation, the government introduced application-based systems as part of the Ease of Doing Business initiative. Recent amendments to the Minor Mineral Rules facilitate easier leasing of up to 4 hectares on private land, with 188 applications already approved.

(With inputs from agencies.)