Gujarat's Mineral Revolution: A Leap Forward on Entrepreneurship Day
On Entrepreneurship Day, the Gujarat government auctioned 25 major and 2,280 minor mineral blocks, granting Letters of Intent to lease-holders. This initiative is part of the 'Vikas Saptah' program, encouraging competitive leasing through transparent auctions. Also, amendments to Minor Mineral Rules now allow easier lease applications for private land.
The Gujarat government marked 'Entrepreneurship Day' with the auction of 25 major and 2,280 minor mineral blocks. Eligible lease-holders received Letters of Intent (LoI) in a move aimed at bolstering the state's industrial landscape.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel highlighted the significant role entrepreneurs play in Gujarat's growth, as he distributed LoIs to various lease-holders. The auctions, held under the 'Vikas Saptah' initiative, underscore Gujarat's commitment to fostering a vibrant business climate.
To streamline lease allocation, the government introduced application-based systems as part of the Ease of Doing Business initiative. Recent amendments to the Minor Mineral Rules facilitate easier leasing of up to 4 hectares on private land, with 188 applications already approved.
