Resolution at Samsung: Workers End Strike in Tamil Nadu

Samsung applauds the conclusion of a 37-day strike at its Tamil Nadu plant by CITU, with no penalties for participating workers. The company expresses gratitude to the Tamil Nadu government for facilitating discussions and announces new welfare measures for employees, reaffirming commitment to workplace harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2024 21:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 21:50 IST
Samsung, a leading player in the appliances and consumer electronics sector, has acknowledged the end of an over month-long strike at its Tamil Nadu facility, facilitated by the trade union CITU.

The company expressed gratitude towards the Tamil Nadu government for mediating talks between the involved parties and confirmed it would not penalize workers who simply joined the strike.

The decision to end the strike came after multiple discussions involving the state's representatives, Samsung management, and the trade union, which resulted in the announcement of new welfare measures for the workforce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

