Green Light for Shimla's Ropeway: A Game Changer in Transit

The New Development Bank has approved tenders for the Shimla ropeway project by Himachal Pradesh Ropeways Corporation. Expected to decongest Shimla, 50% of the 13.79-km route will be completed in two years. Himachal Pradesh funds 20% while NDB covers 80%, mostly as subsidies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 15-10-2024 22:04 IST | Created: 15-10-2024 22:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The New Development Bank (NDB) has given its approval to the Himachal Pradesh Ropeways Corporation to initiate advance tenders for constructing the Rs 1,734-crore Shimla ropeway project. This ambitious development aims to alleviate congestion in the state capital.

Set to become the longest ropeway in India and the second longest globally, the 13.79-km route will connect Tara Devi and Shimla. The tender process, officials disclosed on Tuesday, will soon commence, with the initial goal of completing 50% of the project within two years.

The Himachal Pradesh government is slated to contribute 20% of the project cost, while the NDB will fund the remaining 80%, composed of 90% subsidies and 10% in loans. Ticket prices for the ropeway, constructed under the EPC mode, are yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

