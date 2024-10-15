Green Light for Shimla's Ropeway: A Game Changer in Transit

The New Development Bank (NDB) has given its approval to the Himachal Pradesh Ropeways Corporation to initiate advance tenders for constructing the Rs 1,734-crore Shimla ropeway project. This ambitious development aims to alleviate congestion in the state capital.

Set to become the longest ropeway in India and the second longest globally, the 13.79-km route will connect Tara Devi and Shimla. The tender process, officials disclosed on Tuesday, will soon commence, with the initial goal of completing 50% of the project within two years.

The Himachal Pradesh government is slated to contribute 20% of the project cost, while the NDB will fund the remaining 80%, composed of 90% subsidies and 10% in loans. Ticket prices for the ropeway, constructed under the EPC mode, are yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)