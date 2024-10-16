Jiangxi Entrepreneurs Convention Sparks Economic Transformation

The 4th Jiangxi Entrepreneurs Convention, currently taking place in Nanchang, Jiangxi, has successfully drawn over 400 participants, facilitating the signing of 76 projects worth 46.225 billion yuan. The event underscores Jiangxi's ongoing transition from traditional manufacturing to high-tech industries.

With representatives from various sectors, including well-known Jiangxi entrepreneurs and domestic chambers of commerce, the convention has been a platform for strategic networking. One of the core focuses has been the symposium on Jiangxi talents, which aims to re-engage local talents for innovation and entrepreneurship within the province.

A notable highlight has been the promotion of Gan cuisine, a symbol of Jiangxi's rich cultural heritage. The release of 100 representative Jiangxi stir-fry dishes reflects the province's desire to bolster its cultural and economic identity. Presently, more than 6 million Jiangxi entrepreneurs are active globally, showcasing the province's expanding economic influence.

