Wave of Hoax Bomb Threats Rattles Indian Aviation

The Delhi Police have launched an investigation following numerous bomb threats made against domestic and international flights, returning to the capital despite being hoaxes. Legal action is being pursued against those responsible. Parliamentarians have been informed, and police continue to uncover the source of these threats.

Updated: 16-10-2024 19:37 IST
The Delhi Police have taken action after bomb threats targeted several flights, both national and international, in recent days. An FIR has been registered, and a thorough investigation has begun, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

After a bomb threat, an Akasa Air flight bound for Bengaluru, carrying over 180 passengers, returned to the national capital. However, Deputy Commissioner of Police (IGI) Usha Rangnani assured that all threats were hoaxes following diligent verifications. She stressed that legal proceedings are underway against those issuing false alarms to ensure airport safety.

Sources indicated that the threats were made via social media, and the police are pursuing the individuals behind the accounts. Parliament's civil aviation committee discussed the situation, with assurances given that the culprits will face prosecution.

