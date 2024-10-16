Left Menu

Temasek's Strategic Stake: A Boost for Rebel Foods' Global Ambitions

Temasek Holdings seeks approval from the Competition Commission of India to acquire a stake in Rebel Foods. Through Jongsong Investments, Temasek aims to invest in the cloud kitchen giant, which owns brands like Faasos and Behrouz Biryani. This move is part of Rebel Foods' expansion strategy, amid rising revenues and narrowing losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2024 20:30 IST | Created: 16-10-2024 20:30 IST
Temasek's Strategic Stake: A Boost for Rebel Foods' Global Ambitions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund, Temasek Holdings, has applied for approval to acquire a stake in the Indian foodtech company Rebel Foods. The proposed acquisition, valued between USD 100-150 million, will see Temasek support Rebel Foods through compulsory convertible preference shares.

Temasek, operating via Jongsong Investments Pte, is set to boost Rebel Foods, known for brands like Faasos and Behrouz Biryani, in its ambitious growth strategy. As the world's largest internet restaurant operator, Rebel Foods is expanding across 70 cities and over 45 brands.

The transaction has been positioned as a non-competitive threat under India's Competition Act, 2002. Rebel Foods, founded in 2011 by Jaydeep Barman and Kallol Banerjee, reported an 18.8% revenue increase to Rs 1,420.24 crore in FY24, despite previous financial challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

Pablo Matera Banned: Argentina's Rugby Star to Miss Italy Clash

 Global
2
AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

AAPAC's Historic Non-Endorsement Decision

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

Kamala Harris Sharpens Criticism and Unveils New Policies in Final Push

 Global
4
UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

UN Security Council voices 'strong concern' for UN peacekeepers after Israel...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024