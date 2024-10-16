Left Menu

New Flights Take Off at Reagan National Airport

The U.S. Transportation Department plans to award five new daily round-trip flights from Washington Reagan National Airport. American Airlines, Delta, United, Southwest, and Alaska Airlines are considered favorites to receive these slots. The decision follows a mandate from legislation signed by President Biden in May.

The U.S. Transportation Department is expected to announce the allocation of five new daily round-trip flights from Washington Reagan National Airport. This decision follows legislation signed by President Joe Biden in May, aimed at addressing the increasing demand at this busy hub situated in Arlington, Virginia.

Sources revealed that major airlines such as American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Alaska Airlines are leading contenders for securing these new slots. This move marks a significant development in the competitive airline industry.

While a spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Transportation remained tight-lipped on the details, industry insiders anticipate the formal announcement later on Wednesday. This development underscores the strategic importance of enhancing connectivity from the nation's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

