Expansion of Reagan National: New Flights Set to Take Off

The U.S. Transportation Department plans to unveil its decision on five new daily round-trip flights from Washington Reagan National Airport. The decision, anticipated on Wednesday, follows a legislative mandate signed by President Joe Biden in May, according to sources.

The primary contenders for these slots are American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines, and Alaska Airlines. Although a USDOT spokesperson refrained from comments, the department is expected to issue a 'show cause' order that will invite public feedback before finalizing these orders.

With its proximity to the U.S. Capitol, Reagan National is crucial despite having shorter runways. Airlines are eyeing essential routes, with Delta focusing on Seattle and Southwest on Las Vegas. The award of new routes marks a significant update to the flight operations within the expanded 1,250-mile perimeter.

