Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Bihar Laborers
Four individuals from Bihar, including two young girls, died, and four others were injured after a truck accident near Kosi Kalan. The victims were on their way to work in a brick kiln. The truck collided with an electric pole, leading to a deadly sequence of events.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mathura | Updated: 17-10-2024 13:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:08 IST
An early morning road mishap resulted in tragedy when a pickup truck filled with laborers crashed, claiming four lives and injuring four more on Kosi Shergarh road, police reported on Thursday.
The deadly accident unfolded after the vehicle ran into an electric pole, causing pandemonium and prompting laborers to leap off the moving truck, according to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey.
The truck, carrying workers from Bihar's Gaya district to a brick kiln in Haryana's Palwal district, ran over its occupants as the driver reversed the vehicle, leading to heartbreaking casualties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
