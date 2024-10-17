Trailblazers Celebrated at Times Seaboard Summit 2024

The Times Seaboard Summit 2024, organized by the Times of India, recently honored visionary leaders making transformative impacts across different fields. The event, held on September 29 at the Hotel Alila Diwa in Goa, celebrated leaders who are redefining success with their groundbreaking endeavors and commitment to positive change.

PV Sindhu, a leading figure in Indian badminton, graced the occasion, adding to the star power of the event. Among the honorees was Jatin Ahluwalia, co-founder and managing director of Sports NTW Pvt. Ltd., who received the title of 'The Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year' for his pioneering work in the sports sector.

Ahluwalia's journey began with vRock Mobile, monetizing Global Mobile Rights for IPL, and has since expanded through Sports Networks to introduce international sports experiences in India. His collaborations, including a tie-up with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, underline his mission to enhance India's sporting scene.

