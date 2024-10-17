Bomb Threat Drama: Domestic Airlines on High Alert

The continuing pattern of bomb threats targeting domestic airlines entered its fourth consecutive day on Thursday. Multiple flights were affected as authorities moved to suspend or block about ten social media accounts responsible for the threats, according to official sources.

Among the flights that received threats were four from Air India Express, two from Vistara, and one from Indigo. Additionally, Air India reported an unspecified number of threats to their flights. They stated that all procedures were followed, ensuring safe landings.

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced plans to amend regulations for stricter actions against making such threats. A minor from Chhattisgarh was detained in connection with threats made on October 14. Authorities continue to investigate potential links and trends among the accounts involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)