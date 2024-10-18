CERT-In and ISAC Join Forces to Enhance India's Cybersecurity

In a move aimed at bolstering India's cybersecurity defenses, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has partnered with the Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC) to offer joint certifications under the National Cyber Security Scholar Program (NCSSP). This initiative, backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, targets the creation of cybersecurity leaders possessing both technical and ethical prowess.

The NCSSP, which has now reached its sixth cohort, is lauded for its rigorous curriculum that encompasses twelve domains, including AI and Machine Learning in cybersecurity and Space Cybersecurity. The program also offers practical training scenarios such as off-grid living experiences and the Phygital Cyber Range, designed to foster teamwork and prepare participants for real-world cyber challenges.

Key figures in this initiative, such as Rajshekhar Pullabhatla, Founder Director of ISAC, and Dr. Sanjay Bahl, Director General of CERT-In, emphasize the program's importance in cultivating a dependable pool of cybersecurity professionals. With the growing complexity of cyber threats, this collaboration is vital in equipping leaders from various sectors, including government and corporate entities, to protect India's digital future.

