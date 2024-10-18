Left Menu

Odisha's Rising Influence in Chemicals & Petrochemicals Sector

Odisha, under Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, is becoming a major player in the chemicals and petrochemicals industry, driven by increasing demand from core industries. The state is enhancing investments in technical textiles, recycling, and specialty chemicals, leveraging its strategic location and resources for growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Odisha is fast emerging as a prominent player in the chemicals and petrochemicals arena, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Addressing India Chem 2024 in Mumbai, he outlined how the PCPIR in Paradeep is pivotal to fulfilling the state's industrial ambitions.

Strategically placed by Paradeep Port, this industrial hub boasts a robust supply chain linking global markets, said Majhi. He highlighted efforts to diversify into high-potential areas such as technical textiles, by-product recycling, plastics, and specialty chemicals, spurred by increasing domestic and international demand.

The state's rich resources and strong industrial setup make it a highly attractive investment destination, Majhi observed, as Odisha gears up to meet global chemicals demand. He invited investors to join Odisha's growth journey, particularly in emerging areas like pharma chemicals, anode and cathode chemicals for electric vehicles, and green fuel production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

