Odisha's Rising Influence in Chemicals & Petrochemicals Sector

Odisha is fast emerging as a prominent player in the chemicals and petrochemicals arena, according to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Addressing India Chem 2024 in Mumbai, he outlined how the PCPIR in Paradeep is pivotal to fulfilling the state's industrial ambitions.

Strategically placed by Paradeep Port, this industrial hub boasts a robust supply chain linking global markets, said Majhi. He highlighted efforts to diversify into high-potential areas such as technical textiles, by-product recycling, plastics, and specialty chemicals, spurred by increasing domestic and international demand.

The state's rich resources and strong industrial setup make it a highly attractive investment destination, Majhi observed, as Odisha gears up to meet global chemicals demand. He invited investors to join Odisha's growth journey, particularly in emerging areas like pharma chemicals, anode and cathode chemicals for electric vehicles, and green fuel production.

(With inputs from agencies.)