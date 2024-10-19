India's Road to Success: Better Infrastructure on the Horizon

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari proclaimed India's goal of developing road infrastructure superior to America's, asserting that efficient transport systems are essential to reducing logistics costs and invigorating the economy.

Addressing a seminar in Bhopal, Gadkari critiqued consultants for preparing road project reports remotely, leading to costly oversights.

He urged enhancements in road safety and the use of biofuel, emphasizing that diversified agricultural contributions could revolutionize India's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)