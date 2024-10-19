Left Menu

India's Road to Success: Better Infrastructure on the Horizon

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari emphasized India's ambition to surpass American road infrastructure, pointing out the need to lower logistics costs to boost the economy. He criticized current project report practices and highlighted the importance of biofuel and recycling. Improved road safety and engineering were also underscored as critical factors.

Gadkari
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari proclaimed India's goal of developing road infrastructure superior to America's, asserting that efficient transport systems are essential to reducing logistics costs and invigorating the economy.

Addressing a seminar in Bhopal, Gadkari critiqued consultants for preparing road project reports remotely, leading to costly oversights.

He urged enhancements in road safety and the use of biofuel, emphasizing that diversified agricultural contributions could revolutionize India's energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

