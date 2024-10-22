Empowering Futures: IYDF and Golu Dress Unite for Child Welfare

On October 17, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) joined forces with Golu Dress to host a charitable event in Pakri Barawan, Nawada, Bihar. The initiative aimed to support the children of Residential Gyan Ganga Public School by providing essential items to enhance their daily lives and educational opportunities. Organized by Mr. Siddhant Roy, the event saw the dedication of volunteers like Aman Kumar, Sudhir Kumar, Rakesh Gupta, Sunita Devi, and Md Samiullah, who worked tirelessly to deliver warmth and hope to the children.

The event featured the donation of various essential supplies, addressing the educational and everyday needs of 25 children. The volunteers distributed food packages, rice, cooking oil, books, notebooks, pencils, and recreational items such as cricket sets, chess boards, and footballs. This support not only improved the living conditions of the children but also facilitated their educational and recreational activities.

On the day of the event, volunteers meticulously organized the donations, which were received with joy and appreciation by the children. Their smiles, as they embraced the supplies, affirmed the volunteers' efforts. IYDF and Golu Dress are committed to enhancing the children's learning environment, better equipping them to chase their dreams.

A range of interactive activities, combining educational and recreational elements, was also organized for the children. They enjoyed board games, art activities, and educational workshops, which provided platforms to express creativity and gain confidence in learning. The atmosphere was lighthearted and joyful, fueled by the children's enthusiasm and the volunteers' shared sense of accomplishment.

Reflecting on the event, organizer Mr. Siddhant Roy expressed the rewarding nature of bringing about positive change in the children's lives. Other volunteers noted the immeasurable joy on the children's faces, underlining the worthwhile nature of their efforts. The International Youth Development Foundation remains committed to supporting youth development globally, exemplified by this collaboration with Golu Dress, which aims to build a brighter future for children through tangible support and engaging activities.

