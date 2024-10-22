Revving Up: Gadkari's Push for Sustainable Highway Progress

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari convened a critical review meeting in Delhi on Tuesday to assess the status of major National Highway projects in the northeastern states of Assam, Sikkim, and Mizoram.

This high-profile meeting included participants such as Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, as well as ministers, chief ministers from the involved states, and senior officials, according to an official statement.

The main discussion points focused on how to accelerate the development of road infrastructure while ensuring that these enhancements are sustainable and financially prudent, all in a bid to boost regional connectivity and fuel economic growth in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)