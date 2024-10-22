Left Menu

Revving Up: Gadkari's Push for Sustainable Highway Progress

Nitin Gadkari convened a review meeting in Delhi to evaluate the advancement of National Highway projects in Assam, Sikkim, and Mizoram. The focus was on speeding up infrastructure development with sustainability and cost-efficiency, aiming to enhance connectivity and stimulate economic growth in the regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-10-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 20:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari convened a critical review meeting in Delhi on Tuesday to assess the status of major National Highway projects in the northeastern states of Assam, Sikkim, and Mizoram.

This high-profile meeting included participants such as Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, as well as ministers, chief ministers from the involved states, and senior officials, according to an official statement.

The main discussion points focused on how to accelerate the development of road infrastructure while ensuring that these enhancements are sustainable and financially prudent, all in a bid to boost regional connectivity and fuel economic growth in these areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)

