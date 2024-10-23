Left Menu

Punjab Seeks Industrial Boost Through Incentives and MSME Support

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann advocates for incentives similar to hill states for Punjab's industry. Emphasizing MSMEs' role in economic growth, Mann highlights Punjab's strategic advantages and outlines policies like IBDP-2022 to enhance industrial development and export capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:54 IST
Punjab Chief Minister
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has called for industrial incentives for the state, mirroring those offered to hill states. In a recent workshop on MSME exports, Mann stressed the need for special 'ease of doing business' status to encourage industrial development.

Mann described the industrial sector as vital for Punjab's growth, advocating subsidies and concessions. Highlighting MSMEs' crucial role, he pointed out Punjab's manufacturing prowess and export contributions. He announced plans to charter trains for entrepreneurs to boost trade.

The state has implemented the Industrial and Business Development Policy 2022, attracting significant investments. Measures like Industrial Advisory Commission and export hubs aim to bolster rural growth. NITI Aayog's Suman Bery acknowledged MSMEs' challenges such as funding and skilled labor shortages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

