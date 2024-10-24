Ajay Thakur's New Book Unveils India's SME Potential
Ajay Thakur's latest book, Vision to Victory: Unleashing India's SME Potential, highlights strategies for ensuring the growth of India's small and medium enterprises. With decades of experience, Thakur aims to build an ecosystem where SMEs thrive, significantly boosting the nation's economic landscape.
VMPL New Delhi [India], October 24: Esteemed capital markets expert Ajay Thakur has released an insightful new book titled Vision to Victory: Unleashing India's SME Potential, published by Invincible Publications Pvt Ltd. The work offers a compelling vision for India's small and medium enterprises (SMEs), charting a course for their future development.
Thakur's distinguished career has touched key milestones across India's financial sector, including significant roles at Stock Holding Corporation of India, Vadodara Stock Exchange, and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Notably, he spearheaded the establishment of India's first SME and Startup Platform, vital for empowering the nation's SMEs by facilitating capital raising and growth. With a track record that includes forming BSE's derivatives, equity markets, and arbitration frameworks, Thakur's influence reshaped market practices and governance, providing vital support to SME initiatives.
In Vision to Victory, Thakur utilizes his wealth of experience to analyze India's SME ecosystem, highlighting barriers to success while proposing actionable solutions. His goal is to see these enterprises fully capitalize on available equity funding, helping them transform into large-scale operations, generate employment, and ensure balanced economic progress, underscoring the sector's transformative potential. Entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers are invited to engage deeply with the book's rich insights to fuel SME sector expansion and innovation.
