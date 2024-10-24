Left Menu

Ajay Thakur's New Book Unveils India's SME Potential

Ajay Thakur's latest book, Vision to Victory: Unleashing India's SME Potential, highlights strategies for ensuring the growth of India's small and medium enterprises. With decades of experience, Thakur aims to build an ecosystem where SMEs thrive, significantly boosting the nation's economic landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:58 IST
Ajay Thakur's New Book Unveils India's SME Potential
Ajay Thakur's Vision to Victory: Pioneering India's SME & Startup Revolution. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 24: Esteemed capital markets expert Ajay Thakur has released an insightful new book titled Vision to Victory: Unleashing India's SME Potential, published by Invincible Publications Pvt Ltd. The work offers a compelling vision for India's small and medium enterprises (SMEs), charting a course for their future development.

Thakur's distinguished career has touched key milestones across India's financial sector, including significant roles at Stock Holding Corporation of India, Vadodara Stock Exchange, and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Notably, he spearheaded the establishment of India's first SME and Startup Platform, vital for empowering the nation's SMEs by facilitating capital raising and growth. With a track record that includes forming BSE's derivatives, equity markets, and arbitration frameworks, Thakur's influence reshaped market practices and governance, providing vital support to SME initiatives.

In Vision to Victory, Thakur utilizes his wealth of experience to analyze India's SME ecosystem, highlighting barriers to success while proposing actionable solutions. His goal is to see these enterprises fully capitalize on available equity funding, helping them transform into large-scale operations, generate employment, and ensure balanced economic progress, underscoring the sector's transformative potential. Entrepreneurs, investors, and policymakers are invited to engage deeply with the book's rich insights to fuel SME sector expansion and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024