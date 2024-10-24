Left Menu

HellermannTyton Expands with New Manufacturing Facility in Chennai

HellermannTyton, a global cable management manufacturer, is launching a new manufacturing facility in Chennai, expanding its production capacity in India. This strategic move aligns with the 'Make In India' initiative and is expected to generate approximately 100 local jobs, enhancing the region's manufacturing sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 24-10-2024 12:54 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 12:54 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Tamil Nadu—HellermannTyton, a top international manufacturer of cable management solutions, announced its newest project with a groundbreaking ceremony for a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The new plant, projected to complete by Q3 2025, will boost the company's production capabilities within the Indian market.

Demonstrating confidence in India's manufacturing growth, HellermannTyton's investment aligns with the 'Make In India' initiative. The facility will feature advanced injection moulding technology, ensuring the manufacture of high-quality products that cater to diverse industrial demands.

Alasdair Abercrombie-Barnett, President of Asia Pacific, emphasized India's role as a growth engine, stating the new site would further support HellermannTyton's clientele and its internal capabilities. The facility promises about 100 new jobs, aiding the local community and strengthening the region's manufacturing ecosystem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

