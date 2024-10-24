Left Menu

Gnani.ai Unveils Revolutionary Speech-to-Speech AI Model

Gnani.ai has introduced an advanced speech-to-speech large language model, powered by NVIDIA's AI platform. This model supports over 10 million daily interactions and is set to revolutionize customer service for major enterprises in India and the U.S. by enhancing efficiency and reducing costs.

Gnani.ai has unveiled a groundbreaking speech-to-speech large language model capable of handling over 10 million voice interactions daily, the company announced on Thursday.

Powered by the NVIDIA AI-accelerated computing platform, the model includes NVIDIA AI Enterprise software for development and deployment of generative AI applications. Over 150 leading enterprises across India and the United States are set to benefit, with significant improvements expected in customer engagement and operational efficiency.

The model, trained on NVIDIA Hopper GPUs using the NeMo platform, processes 14 million hours of multilingual conversational data, offering transformative solutions primarily for the banking, financial services, and insurance sectors.

