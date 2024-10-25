Left Menu

Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives in Guna District

A tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district resulted in three fatalities and one injury when a car swerved to avoid a cow and hit a culvert. The mishap occurred on Agra-Betul Road. Rescue efforts were mobilized swiftly, and the injured was hospitalized while a case was registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guna | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, three individuals lost their lives and another sustained injuries in a car accident in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district. The incident took place late Thursday night as the vehicle veered off course to avoid a cow.

The accident happened on the Agra-Betul Road near Ruthiyai town, according to local police. As the car attempted to dodge the cow, it struck a culvert and plunged into a ditch, resulting in the tragic outcome.

A rescue team, along with an ambulance, quickly arrived at the scene to extricate the victims from the wreckage. Authorities identified the deceased as Rohit Shrivastava, Lakhan Sharma, and Ajay Chidar. The injured was rushed to a hospital, and the police registered a case following the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

