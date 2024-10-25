Delhi's Crackdown on Overage Vehicles: A Clean Air Initiative
The Delhi Transport Department's initiative has led to the impounding of over 1,200 overage vehicles in an effort to address air pollution. This move follows guidelines and legal rulings aimed at removing older vehicles that contribute to deteriorating air quality, alongside launching a portal for related procedures.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-10-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 18:30 IST
- India
The Delhi Transport Department has taken significant action, impounding more than 1,200 overage vehicles to tackle the capital's worsening air quality.
This operation, initiated earlier this month, involves the seizure of diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles exceeding 15 years.
Officials emphasize adherence to the new guidelines and legal mandates, vital for participating in this sweeping initiative aimed at de-registering over 55 lakh old vehicles.
(With inputs from agencies.)
