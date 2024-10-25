Delhi's Crackdown on Overage Vehicles: A Clean Air Initiative

The Delhi Transport Department has taken significant action, impounding more than 1,200 overage vehicles to tackle the capital's worsening air quality.

This operation, initiated earlier this month, involves the seizure of diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles exceeding 15 years.

Officials emphasize adherence to the new guidelines and legal mandates, vital for participating in this sweeping initiative aimed at de-registering over 55 lakh old vehicles.

(With inputs from agencies.)