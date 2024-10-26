Taiwan's Bold Bid for IMF Membership Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Taiwan is striving to join the International Monetary Fund to boost financial resilience against China's threats. The US supports Taiwan's effort, reflecting concerns over Beijing's growing military and economic pressures. Taiwan seeks inclusion in global organizations despite facing opposition from China.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 26-10-2024 04:06 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 04:06 IST
- Country:
- United States
Taiwan has launched a significant effort to join the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aspiring to bolster its financial resilience amid growing geopolitical tensions with China.
During this week's IMF and World Bank annual meetings, representatives from Taiwan advocated for membership, emphasizing the potential to enhance its global economic standing.
However, China remains a formidable obstacle, viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province and opposing its participation in international organizations.
