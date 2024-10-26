Taiwan's Bold Bid for IMF Membership Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Taiwan has launched a significant effort to join the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aspiring to bolster its financial resilience amid growing geopolitical tensions with China.

During this week's IMF and World Bank annual meetings, representatives from Taiwan advocated for membership, emphasizing the potential to enhance its global economic standing.

However, China remains a formidable obstacle, viewing Taiwan as a breakaway province and opposing its participation in international organizations.

(With inputs from agencies.)