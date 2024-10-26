Left Menu

Maitri Dwar Ushers New Era in India-Bangladesh Trade Relations

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a new passenger terminal and cargo gate 'Maitri Dwar' at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing in Petrapole, West Bengal. This new infrastructure aims to enhance trade and passenger movement between the two nations, promising safety, efficiency, and comfort.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 15:31 IST
  • India

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, is set to inaugurate a pivotal infrastructure project at the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal. Dubbed 'Maitri Dwar,' this newly constructed passenger terminal and cargo gate at Petrapole aims to streamline trade and travel between the two South Asian neighbors.

Petrapole is renowned as the largest land port in South Asia, accounting for about 70% of the land-based trade value between India and Bangladesh. It handles the movement of over 23.5 lakh passengers annually. The modern terminal reflects international transport hub standards, equipped with advanced systems and amenities like VIP lounges, a duty-free shop, and basic medical facilities.

The Maitri Dwar initiative is expected to significantly speed up goods clearance processes at the border. It incorporates state-of-the-art facilities such as automatic number plate recognition and facial recognition cameras, enhancing the efficiency and security of cross-border trade and facilitating smoother transit for passengers and cargo alike.

