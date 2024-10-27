Festive Season Boosts Job Opportunities Across Key Sectors: A Report by Apna.co
The professional networking platform Apna.co reports a 20% rise in job postings this festive season, driven by sectors like logistics, e-commerce, and hospitality. The growth correlates with the quick commerce industry's expansion and is prominent in both metro and tier-2 and tier-3 cities.
- Country:
- India
Professional networking platform Apna.co has announced a 20% year-on-year increase in job postings this festive season, totalling 2.16 lakh across logistics and operations, e-commerce, and hospitality sectors.
The festive season is critical for businesses recovering from a downturn in consumer spending. Driving sales beyond previous years was key for companies, with a notable boost from the burgeoning quick commerce sector. Logistics and operations saw the highest growth, with job postings up by 70%.
Retail and e-commerce followed with a 30% rise, while the hospitality sector grew by 25%. Major players such as Rapido and Delhivery have posted over 30,000 openings, contributing to this surge. The trend spans both metro and tier-2/3 cities, driven by factors like urbanisation and expanding consumer demands.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Ajman Enhances Hospitality: Major Hotel Expansion Unveiled
Indian Army Collaborates with Civil Aviation to Strengthen Remote Logistics
Strategic Shift: Helicopter Support Transforms India's Remote Post Logistics
Kolkata doctor case: SC questions West Bengal govt over hiring of civic volunteers, seeks details on appointments and qualifications.
India's Logistics Revolution: Reducing Costs and Boosting Automotive Growth