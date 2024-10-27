Festive Season Boosts Job Opportunities Across Key Sectors: A Report by Apna.co

Professional networking platform Apna.co has announced a 20% year-on-year increase in job postings this festive season, totalling 2.16 lakh across logistics and operations, e-commerce, and hospitality sectors.

The festive season is critical for businesses recovering from a downturn in consumer spending. Driving sales beyond previous years was key for companies, with a notable boost from the burgeoning quick commerce sector. Logistics and operations saw the highest growth, with job postings up by 70%.

Retail and e-commerce followed with a 30% rise, while the hospitality sector grew by 25%. Major players such as Rapido and Delhivery have posted over 30,000 openings, contributing to this surge. The trend spans both metro and tier-2/3 cities, driven by factors like urbanisation and expanding consumer demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)