Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats in Indian Aviation
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced measures against hoax bomb threats, including potential law amendments and flight bans for offenders. Over 300 flights have been affected within two weeks, prompting collaboration with international agencies and social media platforms for ongoing investigations.
- Country:
- India
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated on Sunday that the government is contemplating steps to ban individuals who issue hoax bomb threats from using air travel.
During the inauguration of two new flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, Naidu mentioned that, in addition to seeking assistance from international agencies, law enforcement, and the Intelligence Bureau, the Union government plans to amend two Civil Aviation Laws to curb these threats.
'Those involved in such activities will face severe penalties and could be banned from flying,' he asserted. Over two weeks, Indian carriers have experienced over 300 bomb threats, mainly through social media, prompting serious investigations and collaboration with platforms like 'X'.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- aviation
- hoax
- bomb
- threats
- India
- Rammohan Naidu
- law
- flights
- ban
- investigation
ALSO READ
Pat Cummins Ready for Crucial Series Against India
Narrative being spread in Bangladesh that India is a threat: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Dussehra celebrations in Nagpur.
India's Path to Self-Sufficiency in Defence: A Historic Milestone
Robin Uthappa to Lead India in the Resurgent Hong Kong Cricket Sixes
PM GatiShakti: Revolutionizing India's Infrastructure Landscape