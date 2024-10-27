Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats in Indian Aviation

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated on Sunday that the government is contemplating steps to ban individuals who issue hoax bomb threats from using air travel.

During the inauguration of two new flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, Naidu mentioned that, in addition to seeking assistance from international agencies, law enforcement, and the Intelligence Bureau, the Union government plans to amend two Civil Aviation Laws to curb these threats.

'Those involved in such activities will face severe penalties and could be banned from flying,' he asserted. Over two weeks, Indian carriers have experienced over 300 bomb threats, mainly through social media, prompting serious investigations and collaboration with platforms like 'X'.

