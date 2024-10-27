Left Menu

Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats in Indian Aviation

Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu announced measures against hoax bomb threats, including potential law amendments and flight bans for offenders. Over 300 flights have been affected within two weeks, prompting collaboration with international agencies and social media platforms for ongoing investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:54 IST
Crackdown on Hoax Bomb Threats in Indian Aviation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu stated on Sunday that the government is contemplating steps to ban individuals who issue hoax bomb threats from using air travel.

During the inauguration of two new flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, Naidu mentioned that, in addition to seeking assistance from international agencies, law enforcement, and the Intelligence Bureau, the Union government plans to amend two Civil Aviation Laws to curb these threats.

'Those involved in such activities will face severe penalties and could be banned from flying,' he asserted. Over two weeks, Indian carriers have experienced over 300 bomb threats, mainly through social media, prompting serious investigations and collaboration with platforms like 'X'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

