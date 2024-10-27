Tragic Collision on Jammu-Srinagar Highway Claims Three Lives
Three young individuals lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a motorcycle and a truck near Panjgarian, Jammu. The incident occurred on Sunday evening on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Police have initiated an investigation following the registration of a case in the matter.
Three young lives were tragically cut short when a motorcycle collided head-on with a truck on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Sunday evening, according to local law enforcement.
The fatal accident occurred near Panjgarian in the Nagrota area, resulting in the immediate deaths of the three youths. Their bodies were subsequently transported to Government Medical College for post-mortem examinations and identification.
Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine the circumstances leading up to the collision, officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
