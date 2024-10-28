Tragic Collision Claims Lives in Nichlaul

A tragic road accident in Nichlaul has claimed the lives of a two-year-old boy and his grandfather. The fatal incident occurred late Sunday night when their car collided with a truck, according to Nichlaul SHO Gaurav Kanaujia.

The deceased, Ramesh Patel, 50, who was driving the vehicle, and his grandson, Shivansh, were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other family members sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at the Maharajganj district hospital.

In the aftermath of the crash, the truck driver fled the scene. Local authorities have launched an investigation and are actively searching for the suspect. The bodies of the deceased were returned to their family after postmortem examinations.

