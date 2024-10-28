Nara Lokesh Champions Amaravati's Development Drive
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh announced substantial investments in Amaravati's development, with USD 7.5 billion earmarked for projects. Touring the USA, Lokesh appealed to industrialists for investment in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted new infrastructure projects in seaports, airports, and a proposed AI university.
Updated: 28-10-2024 18:11 IST
Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has announced significant investments in the capital city of Amaravati, with construction and development projects valued at USD 7.5 billion set to commence shortly.
Currently visiting the United States, Lokesh is urging industrialists to invest in the state, emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's favorable business environment.
In addition to infrastructure development, Lokesh revealed plans for new greenfield seaports and an AI university, underscoring the region's burgeoning economic potential.
