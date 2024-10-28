Left Menu

Nara Lokesh Champions Amaravati's Development Drive

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh announced substantial investments in Amaravati's development, with USD 7.5 billion earmarked for projects. Touring the USA, Lokesh appealed to industrialists for investment in Andhra Pradesh. He highlighted new infrastructure projects in seaports, airports, and a proposed AI university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:11 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:11 IST
Nara Lokesh Champions Amaravati's Development Drive
Nara Lokesh
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has announced significant investments in the capital city of Amaravati, with construction and development projects valued at USD 7.5 billion set to commence shortly.

Currently visiting the United States, Lokesh is urging industrialists to invest in the state, emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's favorable business environment.

In addition to infrastructure development, Lokesh revealed plans for new greenfield seaports and an AI university, underscoring the region's burgeoning economic potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024