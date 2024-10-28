Nara Lokesh Champions Amaravati's Development Drive

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh has announced significant investments in the capital city of Amaravati, with construction and development projects valued at USD 7.5 billion set to commence shortly.

Currently visiting the United States, Lokesh is urging industrialists to invest in the state, emphasizing Andhra Pradesh's favorable business environment.

In addition to infrastructure development, Lokesh revealed plans for new greenfield seaports and an AI university, underscoring the region's burgeoning economic potential.

