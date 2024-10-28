Empowering Rice Millers: New FCI Grievance App Unveiled
The Union Food Minister, Pralhad Joshi, introduced a mobile app for the FCI Grievance Redressal System aimed at rice millers. This initiative is part of a broader effort to enhance transparency and accountability in food grain procurement and distribution, providing a user-friendly platform for millers to lodge and track complaints.
The Federal Government has unveiled a pioneering mobile application aimed at streamlining the grievance redressal process for India's rice millers. Launched by Union Food Minister Pralhad Joshi, the app is a significant step towards enhancing transparency, accountability, and satisfaction among stakeholders in the food security framework.
The app, developed under the aegis of the Food Corporation of India (FCI), enables millers to lodge grievances, track their status, and receive timely responses through their mobile devices. It features real-time updates and a unique ID system for effective management and monitoring of complaints.
This initiative aligns with the Digital India mission, reinforcing the government's commitment to facilitate operations with improved standards. The app also includes geo-fencing capabilities to validate site visits by Quick Response Teams, ensuring meticulous grievance handling and further strengthening engagement with stakeholders.
