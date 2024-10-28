Northeast India's First Ship Repair Facility Gains Momentum

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal conducted a review of northeast India's inaugural ship repair facility, currently under construction at Pandu Multi Modal Terminal in Assam, with an investment of Rs 208 crore via Hooghly-Cochin Shipyard Limited.

Additionally, a Rs 180 crore project to enhance last-mile connectivity to Pandu Port Complex, as an alternative to NH27, was evaluated for progress. The minister held discussions with senior officials from the Inland Waterways Authority of India regarding multiple developments along the Brahmaputra River, supported by Rs 645 crore funding.

Acknowledging Pandu's strategic significance for northeast waterways, Sonowal highlighted the government's commitment to elevate the region's infrastructure, with over Rs 760 crore allocated for projects in Assam alone. Efforts also include promoting river tourism with planned construction of seven tourist jetties along the Brahmaputra River.

(With inputs from agencies.)