Air India Flight's Emergency Landing Amid Bomb Scare

An Air India flight from Delhi to an international destination was forced to make an emergency landing on Monday after receiving a bomb threat. The threat was subsequently confirmed as a hoax, officials reported.

Flight AI 281, which carried 108 passengers and eight crew members, was safely diverted to the airport where emergency protocols were swiftly enacted. The fire brigade, medical personnel, and bomb disposal teams were on hand as the plane landed.

Despite the initial alarm, all passengers and crew disembarked without incident, and authorities are investigating the source of the false threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)