Railway Expert Team Faces Criticism Over Overseas Study Tour
The Railway Board has appointed a two-member expert team to visit North America, Europe, and Australia for developing freight components. Criticism arose regarding the team's lack of technical experience, suggesting more senior officials should have been selected for this study tour.
- Country:
- India
The Railway Board has come under scrutiny after appointing a two-member expert team to travel to North America, Europe, and Australia. The purpose of this assignment is to explore the development of bogies, couplers, and freight components.
However, the selection has been met with criticism due to the team's lack of technical expertise. The team consists of a financial advisor from the East Coast Railway and a senior divisional operations manager from the South Eastern Railway.
Animesh Gupta, a decision scientist, argues that senior officers with relevant experience should have been selected. This concern comes amid discussions about new wagon designs and modernization efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
