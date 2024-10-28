Hoax Bomb Threats Disrupt Kolkata Flights: Authorities Alerted
Bomb threats targeting seven Kolkata flights turned out to be a hoax, prompting quick action from authorities. The threats were disseminated via social media, leading to a Bomb Threat Assessment Committee meeting. This incident is part of a larger trend, with over 410 bomb threat hoaxes in 15 days.
Authorities at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata were put on high alert after bomb threats targeting seven flights surfaced on social media.
The threats, identified as hoaxes, claimed bombs were planted on flights from airlines Indigo and Vistara, sparking urgent evaluations by the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee.
In response to the surge in hoax threats, the IT Ministry has directed social media companies to remove misinformation swiftly, while civil aviation authorities plan further action.
