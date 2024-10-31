Left Menu

Rail Chaos in Assam: Train Services Disrupted

Rail services in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section have been disrupted following the derailment of a goods train wagon in Assam. Seven trains have been canceled and others regulated, with repair efforts underway to restore normal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 31-10-2024 20:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 20:13 IST
Rail Chaos in Assam: Train Services Disrupted
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Rail traffic has encountered significant disruptions along the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) following a derailment incident involving a wagon from a goods train in Assam. This was reported in an official bulletin on Thursday evening.

The derailment occurred within a tunnel near Mupa, leading to the cancellation of seven train services and partial cancellation of one more. The bulletin also noted that four other trains are undergoing regulation while an additional train has been rescheduled.

Efforts to repair the section and restore normal rail operations are reportedly progressing. However, exact timelines for the completion of these restoration efforts have not been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024