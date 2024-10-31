Rail Chaos in Assam: Train Services Disrupted
Rail services in the Lumding-Badarpur hill section have been disrupted following the derailment of a goods train wagon in Assam. Seven trains have been canceled and others regulated, with repair efforts underway to restore normal operations.
Rail traffic has encountered significant disruptions along the Lumding-Badarpur hill section of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) following a derailment incident involving a wagon from a goods train in Assam. This was reported in an official bulletin on Thursday evening.
The derailment occurred within a tunnel near Mupa, leading to the cancellation of seven train services and partial cancellation of one more. The bulletin also noted that four other trains are undergoing regulation while an additional train has been rescheduled.
Efforts to repair the section and restore normal rail operations are reportedly progressing. However, exact timelines for the completion of these restoration efforts have not been confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
