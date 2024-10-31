Struggling Bid to Privatize Pakistan's National Airline

Pakistan's national flag-carrier, PIA, faced a setback in its privatization efforts as the sole bidder fell significantly short of the government's valuation. The lone bid of Rs 10 billion for a 60% stake was made by Blue World City, a real estate development firm.

This privatization move, part of a broader agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), aims to offload the loss-making state-owned enterprise. Despite pre-qualifying six potential buyers, only Blue World City participated in the final auction.

PIA, grappling with significant debt and operational losses, poses a tough challenge for potential buyers. The airline's depreciating assets and workforce issues contribute to the complexities, making substantial investment necessary for a turnaround.

(With inputs from agencies.)